Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates
Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27. Compared with earnings of $2.41 reported in the year-ago quarter, the bottom line declined 31% year over year due to higher input costs and higher investment expenses, partly offset by lower incentive compensation and improved price realization.
Including other one-time items, earnings came in at 46 cents per share in the fiscal second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $3.54 per share.
Total revenues were $1,808 million, up 2% from the prior-year quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,947 million. Organic sales in the quarter were up 1.3%. Acquisitions contributed 2.3% to sales growth, while currency translation had a negative impact of 1.8%. Total orders were up 37% year on year.
Operational Update
Cost of sales increased 13% year over year to around $1,144 million. Gross profit fell 13% year over year to $664 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses moved up 1.7% year over year to $429 million.
Consolidated segment operating income totaled $283 million, down 27% from the prior-year quarter. The total segment operating margin was 15.7% in the fiscal second quarter, lower than the prior-year period’s 22%.
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Rockwell Automation, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote
Segment Results
Intelligent Devices: Net sales amounted to $809 million during the fiscal second quarter, down 5% year over year. Segment operating earnings totaled $118 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $202 million. Segment operating margin decreased to 14.6% in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 23.8%.
Software & Control: Net sales climbed 6.5% year over year to $535 million in the reported quarter. Segment operating earnings dropped 1.4% year over year to $132 million. Segment operating margin was 24.6% compared with 29.8% in the year-earlier quarter.
Lifecycle Services: Net sales for the segment were $465 million in the reported quarter, up 9.7% year over year. Segment operating earnings totaled $33.7 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $38.3 million. Segment operating margin was 7.3% in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 9%.
Financials
As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, cash and cash equivalents were around $443 million compared with $662 million as of the end of fiscal 2021. Total debt was around $4.1 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $3.9 billion at the fiscal 2021-end.
Cash flow from operations as of the six months period ended on Mar 31, 2022, was $79 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $595 million. Return on invested capital was 13.2% as of Mar 31, 2022.
During the quarter under review, there were no share repurchases. As of the end of the quarter, $503 million was available under the existing share-repurchase authorization. Recently, the company’s board authorized an additional $1 billion for share repurchase.
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
Reflecting strong demand and record backlog, Rockwell Automation expects reported sales growth at 11-15% for fiscal 2022. Organic sales growth is projected at 10-14%. Adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2022 is expected to be $9.20-$9.80.
Share Price Performance
In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have declined 4.8% compared with the industry’s loss of 7.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Rockwell Automation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Alcoa AA, Packaging Corporation of America PKG and Titan International TWI. All of these stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Alcoa has a projected earnings growth rate of 107% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by 76% in the past 60 days.
Alcoa delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4% on average. Alcoa’s shares have surged 69.3% in the past year.
Packaging Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.2% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has moved up 4.2% in the past 60 days.
PKG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average. Packaging Corporation’s shares have gained 5.4% in the past year.
Titan International has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.5% for fiscal 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20%.
Titan International pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.4%, on average. The company’s shares have appreciated 23.3% in a year’s time.
Click to get this free report
Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Titan International, Inc. (TWI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.