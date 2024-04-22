Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (ROK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 28.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.09 billion, exhibiting a decline of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Rockwell Automation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' will likely reach $934.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' of $518.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Software & Control' reaching $628.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' should come in at $152.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $206.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' will reach $55.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.90 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' stands at $158.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $249.30 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Rockwell Automation here>>>



Shares of Rockwell Automation have experienced a change of -5.7% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ROK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

