Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 in first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $2.62 per share. The bottom line declined 17% year over year, mainly due to lower operating margins in the Intelligent Devices and Software & Control segments.



Including other one-time items, earnings were $1.86 per share in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.31 per share.



Total revenues were $2.05 billion, up 3.6% from the prior-year quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion. Organic sales in the quarter were up 1%, in line with our estimate. Acquisitions contributed 1.4% to sales growth, while currency translation contributed 1.2%. We expected acquisitions to contribute 1.2% and currency translation to contribute 2%.

Operational Update

The cost of sales increased 7.7% year over year to around $1.26 billion. The gross profit declined 2.3% year over year to $795 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9.4% year over year to $514 million.



Consolidated segmental operating income totaled $355.5 million, down 11% from the prior-year quarter. The total segment operating margin was 17.3% in the fiscal first quarter, lower than the prior-year period’s 20.2%. The decline in margins was due to higher investment spending, a mix between products and solutions, and lower supply-chain utilization.

Segment Results

Intelligent Devices: Net sales amounted to $927 million in the fiscal first quarter, down 1% year over year. The reported figure missed our estimate of $989 million. The segment’s operating earnings totaled $150 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $209 million. We predicted the segment operating earnings to be $207.5 million in the quarter. The segment’s operating margin decreased to 16.2% in the quarter from the year-ago quarter’s 22.4% due to lower sales volume, the timing of prior-year investment spending and the impact of acquisitions partially offset by positive price/cost.



Software & Control: Net sales rose 5% year over year to $604 million in the reported quarter. Reported sales surpassed our estimate of $588.6 million. The segment’s operating earnings decreased 10% year over year to $151 million. We predicted segmental operating earnings of $190 million. The segment’s operating margin was 25.0% compared with 29.2% in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting the timing of prior-year investment spending and lower supply-chain utilization partially offset by positive price/cost.



Lifecycle Services: Net sales for the segment were $521 million in the reported quarter, up 10.5% year over year. We projected the segment’s sales to be $487.9 million in the quarter. The segment’s operating earnings totaled $54.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $24 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating earnings was $23.6 million. The segment’s operating margin was 10.4% in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 5.2%. The improvement was driven by higher sales, lower incentive compensation and higher margins in Sensia.

Cash Position & Balance Sheet Updates

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $439.5 million compared with $1,071.8 million as of the end of fiscal 2023.



Cash flow from operations in the quarter was $32.6 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $66.3 million. Return on invested capital was 18.5% as of Dec 31, 2023.



ROK’s long-term debt was $2.86 million at the end of the quarter under review, flat compared with fiscal 2023 end.



In the quarter under review, ROK repurchased 0.4 million shares for $120 million. As of the end of the quarter, $0.8 billion was available under the existing share-repurchase authorization.

FY24 Guidance

Rockwell Automation expects adjusted EPS of $12.00-$13.50 for fiscal 2024. The midpoint indicates year-over-year growth of 5%. The company expects to report sales growth of 0.5-6.5%. Organic sales growth is forecasted to range from negative 2.0% to positive 4.0%.

Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have gained 8.6% compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Rockwell Automation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



