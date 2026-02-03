Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Rockwell Automation (ROK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 38.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rockwell Automation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' to come in at $958.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' should arrive at $521.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Software & Control' will likely reach $592.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' will reach $173.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $120.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' stands at $60.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' to reach $171.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $133.00 million.

Shares of Rockwell Automation have demonstrated returns of +6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

