Rockwell Automation (ROK) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 322.12

The average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been revised to 322.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 304.93 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 222.20 to a high of 393.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.21% from the latest reported closing price of 336.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 104,830K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,100K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,678K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,639K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 84.95% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.