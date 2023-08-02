Rockwell Automation (ROK) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 322.12

The average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been revised to 322.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 304.93 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 222.20 to a high of 393.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.21% from the latest reported closing price of 336.29 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 104,830K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital World Investors holds 5,100K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.61% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 7.09% over the last quarter.
VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.58% over the last quarter.
VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,678K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 6.59% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,639K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 84.95% over the last quarter.
Rockwell Automation Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Additional reading:
- Page 1
- Page 1
- Rockwell Automation Elects Alice L. Jolla to Board of Directors
- Page 1
- List of Subsidiaries of the Company.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.