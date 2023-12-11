Rockwell Automation (ROK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Rockwell Automation (ROK) closed the latest trading day at $279.79, indicating a +0.45% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial equipment and software maker had gained 7.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 7.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rockwell Automation will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.61, indicating a 6.1% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.07 billion, up 4.57% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.83 per share and a revenue of $9.26 billion, indicating changes of +5.86% and +2.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rockwell Automation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Rockwell Automation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Rockwell Automation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.26, which means Rockwell Automation is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ROK's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ROK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 6.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.