Rockwell Automation (ROK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Rockwell Automation (ROK) closed at $304.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial equipment and software maker had gained 2.2% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Rockwell Automation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.49, up 14.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.43 billion, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter.

ROK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.94 per share and revenue of $8.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.82% and +15.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Automation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Rockwell Automation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Rockwell Automation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.63, which means Rockwell Automation is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ROK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Automation and Robotics was holding an average PEG ratio of 7.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

