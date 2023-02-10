Rockwell Automation (ROK) Declares $1.18 Dividend

Rockwell Automation said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.12 per share.

At the current share price of $287.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.36% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is $280.91. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.36% from its latest reported closing price of $287.70.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is $8,554MM, an increase of 8.50%. The projected annual EPS is $10.81, an increase of 16.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.27%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 102,963K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,632K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,440K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 3,013K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 17.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,660K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,617K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

