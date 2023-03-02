Rockwell Automation (ROK) Buys Knowledge Lens to Boost Growth

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK announced that it acquired Knowledge Lens, a services and solutions provider based in Bengaluru, India . Following the acquisition, Knowledge Lens will merge with Rockwell Automation's digital services business, Kalypso.



The financial terms of the acquisition are not yet disclosed.



The increase in demand to scale connectivity, as well as enable data-driven predictive and prescriptive insights, is aiding growth of Rockwell Automation’s digital transformation services business. The addition of Knowledge Lens will further expand Rockwell Automation’s capabilities to harness the power of data and enable autonomous manufacturing.



Moreover, the acquisition strengthens Rockwell Automation’s capability to assist more manufacturers worldwide in locating and utilizing the hidden insights in their data. The deal will also benefit from Knowledge Lens' pre-packaged cloud-native solutions for frequent use cases. Knowledge Lens further broadens Kalypso's capacity for supporting consumers through an open platform approach encompassing leading AI and digital technologies.



Founded in 2013, Knowledge Lens caters to a broad range of manufacturers, with a focus on highly regulated industries.



Rockwell Automation’s Kalypso offers expert services in strategy and change management, data science and artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, and managed services. It guides customers from the conception of a product to its manufacturing and delivery.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Rockwell Automation delivered total revenues of $1,981 million, up 6.7% from the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,892 million. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.46 in the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. The bottom line rose 15% year over year on higher sales volume and positive price/cost.



Rockwell Automation has a four-year-trailing surprise of 6.9%, on average.

Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have gained 8.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.