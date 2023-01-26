Rockwell Automation (ROK) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups Guidance

Rockwell Automation ROK has reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.46 in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. The bottom line rose 15% year over year on higher sales volume and positive price/cost.

Including one-time items, earnings were $3.31 per share in the fiscal first quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.05 per share.

Total revenues were $1,981 million, up 6.7% from the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,892 million. Organic sales in the quarter were up 9.9% and acquisitions contributed 0.8% to sales growth, while currency translation had a negative impact of 4%.

Operational Update

The cost of sales increased 5.3% year over year to around $1,167 million. The gross profit rose 8.6% year over year to $814 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses moved up 4.9% year over year to $470 million.

Consolidated segmental operating income totaled $401 million, up 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. The total segment operating margin was 20.2% in the fiscal first quarter, higher than the prior year’s 19.1%. The improvement in margins was driven by positive price/cost and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher investment spend.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rockwell Automation, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

Intelligent Devices: Net sales amounted to $936 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 4% year over year. Segmental operating earnings totaled $209 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $213 million. The segmental operating margin decreased to 22.4% in the quarter from the year-ago quarter’s 23.7%. The decline was driven by higher investment spend and an unfavorable currency impact, somewhat offset by the positive impacts of higher price/cost.

Software & Control: Net sales rose 11.6% year over year to $573 million in the reported quarter. Segmental operating earnings increased 41.5% year over year to $167 million. The segment’s operating margin was 29.2% compared with 22.9% in the year-earlier quarter.

Lifecycle Services: Net sales for the segment were $472 million in the reported quarter, up 6.4% year over year. Segmental operating earnings totaled $24.3 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $24.5 million. The segment’s operating margin was 5.2% in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 5.5%.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Backed by solid backlog levels and fiscal first-quarter performance, as well as assuming supply-chain stabilization, Rockwell Automation updated its reported sales growth guidance to 10% - 14.% for fiscal 2023. This marks an increase from prior stated growth of 7.5-11.5%. Organic growth sales guidance has been updated to 11-15% from the previously stated 9-13% for fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 are expected between $10.70 and $11.50, up from the $10.20-$11 mentioned earlier.

Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have declined 6.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 6.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Rockwell Automation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE, O-I Glass, Inc. OI, and Deere & Company DE. KNBE and OI flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and DE has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

KnowBe4’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 216.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 25 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 127.3%. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 25% in the past 60 days. KNBE’s shares have gained 17% in a year.

O-I Glass has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.25 per share. This indicates a 22.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. OI’s shares gained 45.6% in the last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $27.86, suggesting an increase of 19.6% from that reported last year. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings moved 2.7% upward in the last 60 days. DE has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.1%. Its shares gained 12% in the last year.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OI Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.