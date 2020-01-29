Rockwell Automation Reaffirms FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020. For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.10 per share on reported sales growth of 2 to 5 percent and organic sales change between a decline of 1.5 percent and a growth of 1.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $8.91 per share on a revenue growth of 3.2 percent to $6.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.