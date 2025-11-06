Rockwell Automation Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94. The company disclosed an adjusted EPS of $2.53 for the prior-year quarter, excluding net legacy asbestos and environmental charges, which are being considered as unrelated to current operations.

Including one-time items, earnings were $1.23 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.09.

ROK’s total revenues were $2.32 billion, up 13.8% from the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion. Organic sales in the quarter were up 13% year over year. We expected organic sales to rise 5.9% in the quarter.

ROK’s Q4 Operational Update

The cost of sales increased 7.7% year over year to $1.2 billion. The gross profit grew 21.1% year over year to $1.12 billion. The gross margin came in at 48.4% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 45.5%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses moved down 2.9% year over year to $471 million. Consolidated segment operating income totaled $520 million, up 27.1% from the prior-year quarter. The total segment operating margin was 22.5% in the fiscal fourth quarter, higher than the prior-year period’s 20.1%. The upside was driven by higher sales volume, price realization and favorable mix.

Rockwell Automation’s Q4 Segmental Results

Intelligent Devices: Net sales amounted to $1.09 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 15% year over year. The reported figure beat our estimate of $981 million.

The segment’s operating earnings totaled $215 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $196 million. We predicted the segment operating earnings of $198 million for the quarter. The segment’s operating margin decreased to 19.8% in the quarter from the year-ago quarter’s 20.7%.

Software & Control: Net sales increased 31% year over year to $657 million in the reported quarter. Reported sales beat our estimate of $596 million.

The segment’s operating earnings grew 83% year over year to $205 million. We predicted segmental operating earnings of $135 million. The segment’s operating margin was 31.2% compared with 22.4% in the year-earlier quarter.

Lifecycle Services: Net sales for the segment were $573 million in the reported quarter, down 3% year over year. We projected the segment’s sales to be $620 million for the quarter. The segment’s operating earnings totaled $100 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $101 million.

Our estimate for the segment’s operating earnings was $138 million. The segment’s operating margin was 17.5% in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 17.2%.

ROK’s FY25 Performance

The company has reported an adjusted EPS of $10.53 in fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.96. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. Including one-time items, earnings were $7.67 per share in the year compared with the prior year’s $8.28.

In fiscal 2025, total revenues were $8.34 billion, up 0.9% from fiscal 2024. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.24 billion. Organic sales for the year rose 1%.

Rockwell Automation’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet Updates

At the end of fiscal 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $468 million compared with $471 million as of the end of fiscal 2024. The long-term debt was $2.61 billion at the end of fiscal 2025, up from $2.56 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

Cash flow from operations in the year ended Sept. 30, 2025, was $1.54 billion compared with the prior year’s $0.86 billion. Return on invested capital was 14.6% as of Sept. 30, 2025.

In fiscal 2025, ROK repurchased 1.5 million shares for $419 million. As of the end of the quarter, $927 million was available under the existing share-repurchase authorization.

ROK’s FY26 Guidance

The company expects reported sales to grow 3-7% in 2026. Organic sales growth is expected between 2% and 6% for the fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation expects adjusted EPS of $11.20-$12.20 for fiscal 2026.

Other Updates

Together with its joint venture partner, SLB, Rockwell Automation has announced the dissolution of its Sensia joint venture. ROK plans on taking back the ownership of the process automation business it had previously contributed to Sensia.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2026, subject to closing conditions.

ROK’s Price Performance

In the past year, ROK shares have gained 25.5% compared with the industry’s 24.3% growth.



Rockwell Automation’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ROK’s Peer Performances

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents but plunged 6% year over year.

Teradyne’s sales of $769 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $745 million and increased 4.3% year over year.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) registered first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. The figure jumped 20.2% year over year.

KLA Corp’s sales increased 13% year over year to $3.21 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.72%.

The Timken Company (TKR) posted an adjusted EPS of $1.37 in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The bottom line improved 11% year over year from the EPS of $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

Timken’s total sales were $1.16 billion, up 2.7% from sales of $1.13 billion in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion.

