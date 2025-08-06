Rockwell Automation Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation (ROK) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on August 6, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en-gb/company/investor-relations/events-presentations.html

To listen to the call, dial (888) 330-2022 (US) or +1 (646) 960-0690 (International), passcode: 5499533.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.