Rockwell Automation price target raised to $335 from $320 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Rockwell Automation (ROK) to $335 from $320 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While U.S. Industrials can broadly benefit from the policies of a Trump Presidency, the firm contends that Rockwell “stands out” as the company is hitting the opportunity from a trough, compounding the rate of change and bringing the sharpest next twelve months acceleration across U.S. Industrials.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ROK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.