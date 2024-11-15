Rockwell Automation price target raised to $335 from $320 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Rockwell Automation (ROK) to $335 from $320 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While U.S. Industrials can broadly benefit from the policies of a Trump Presidency, the firm contends that Rockwell “stands out” as the company is hitting the opportunity from a trough, compounding the rate of change and bringing the sharpest next twelve months acceleration across U.S. Industrials.
