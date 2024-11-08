Rockwell Automation price target raised to $290 from $280 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Rockwell Automation (ROK) to $290 from $280. The firm said their view on the long-term secular automation opportunity remains intact, could be accelerated domestically, depending on Trump policy directions affecting supply chains/labor costs.
