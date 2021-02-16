Rockwell Automation Names Nicholas Gangestad As New CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced Tuesday that Nicholas Gangestad will join the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer on March 1. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret.

Gangestad joins Rockwell after a long career with 3M, where he most recently served as the company's chief financial officer and oversaw all aspects of the financial organization including compliance, financial planning, treasury, and tax.

Before his promotion to CFO in 2014, Gangestad served as 3M's chief accounting officer, corporate controller, and also held global financial management roles overseeing teams and developing talent in Canada, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Gangestad replaces Steve Etzel, who has served as interim CFO since November 2020 after Patrick Goris left the company. Etzel is a 30-year company veteran who postponed his previously announced retirement to fill the interim role. He will retire in 2021 after a transition period.

