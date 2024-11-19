Rockwell Automation, Microsoft To Jointly Deliver Advanced Cloud And AI Solutions

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) and Microsoft Corp. announced an expanded strategic collaboration. The companies will provide manufacturing customers with advanced cloud and AI solutions that deliver data insights, streamline operations and enhance scalability.

Jessica Korpela, director, global customer innovation at Rockwell Automation, said: "This enhanced collaboration fuses cloud and AI technologies with our extensive expertise in industrial automation, enabling our customers to reach unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation and resilience in their operations."

Microsoft will debut its latest solution, Azure IoT Operations, which integrates with Rockwell's digital offerings, including FactoryTalk Optix. This combined solution will allow manufacturers and production companies to capture critical insights from existing sites without extensive retrofitting.

Rockwell has expanded its FactoryTalk Design Studio software-as-a-service design software with a new Generative AI Copilot, developed in partnership with Microsoft. Also, the collaboration will introduce Rockwell's FT Optix Food & Beverage model, enabled through Rockwell's digital and service offerings, into the Microsoft AI model catalog. The model brings the power of AI and Generative AI directly to the manufacturing floor.

