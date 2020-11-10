Markets
ROK

Rockwell Automation Introduces FY21 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced the company expects its fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.45 - $8.85. The company noted that its adjusted EPS guidance is presented using the new definition.

For fiscal 2021, Rockwell Automation projects reported sales growth in a range of 6% - 9%. Organic sales growth is anticipated to be in a range of 3.5% - 6.5%.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $1.87, down 7 percent compared to $2.01, last year, primarily due to lower sales, partially offset by a combination of temporary and structural cost actions. Fourth quarter sales were $1.57 billion, down 9.3 percent from a year ago. Organic sales decreased 12.1 percent, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular