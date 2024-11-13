Rockwell Automation initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Rockwell Automation (ROK) with an Outperform rating and $345 price target
- Rockwell Automation downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
- Rockwell Automation price target lowered to $273 from $282 at Deutsche Bank
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $255 from $245 at Barclays
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $290 from $280 at Baird
- Rockwell Automation Faces Sales Decline Amidst Strategic Shifts
