Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ROK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $242.19, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROK was $242.19, representing a -9.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $267.48 and a 109.91% increase over the 52 week low of $115.38.

ROK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ROK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.77. Zacks Investment Research reports ROK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.03%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ROK as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X Funds (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 27.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROK at 3.42%.

