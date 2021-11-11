Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $333.48, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROK was $333.48, representing a -3.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $345.83 and a 43.9% increase over the 52 week low of $231.74.

ROK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). ROK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.59. Zacks Investment Research reports ROK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 13.57%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rok Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROK as a top-10 holding:

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (ECOZ)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 12.88% over the last 100 days. ECOZ has the highest percent weighting of ROK at 3.26%.

