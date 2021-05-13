Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ROK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $260.54, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROK was $260.54, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $275.43 and a 41.85% increase over the 52 week low of $183.67.

ROK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). ROK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ROK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.73%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROK as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMM with an increase of 11.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROK at 0.39%.

