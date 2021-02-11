Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROK was $244.75, representing a -8.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $268.91 and a 112.13% increase over the 52 week low of $115.38.

ROK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ROK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.17. Zacks Investment Research reports ROK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.21%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

