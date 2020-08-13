Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ROK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ROK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $236.12, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROK was $236.12, representing a -0.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $238.49 and a 104.65% increase over the 52 week low of $115.38.

ROK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ROK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.59. Zacks Investment Research reports ROK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.52%, compared to an industry average of -25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKG with an increase of 52.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROK at 1.18%.

