Rockwell Automation Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.1 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $345.9 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.9 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.73 billion

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $235.9 Mln. vs. $260.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.