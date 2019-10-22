Markets
Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $261.4 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $198.6 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284.7 million or $2.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.66 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $284.7 Mln. vs. $271.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.40 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 - $8.70

