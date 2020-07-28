Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $317.8 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $261.4 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148.5 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.8% to $1.39 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $148.5 Mln. vs. $284.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.40 - $7.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.