Rockwell Automation Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $53.9 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $415.0 million, or $3.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.5 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.81 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $53.9 Mln. vs. $415.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $3.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $9.20 - $9.80

