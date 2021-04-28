Rockwell Automation Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $415.0 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $132.2 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $282.8 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.77 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $282.8 Mln. vs. $288.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.41 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.95 - $9.35

