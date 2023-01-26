Rockwell Automation Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $384.0 million, or $3.31 per share. This compares with $241.5 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $285.3 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.98 million from $1.86 million last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $384.0 Mln. vs. $241.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.31 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q1): $1.98 Mln vs. $1.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.70 - $11.50

