Rockwell Automation Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $215.2 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $384.0 million, or $3.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236.0 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.05 billion from $1.98 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $215.2 Mln. vs. $384.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.86 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.64 -Revenue (Q1): $2.05 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.00 - $13.50

