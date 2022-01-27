Rockwell Automation Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $241.5 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $593.3 million, or $5.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $1.86 billion from $1.57 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $241.5 Mln. vs. $593.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $5.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.50 - $11.10

