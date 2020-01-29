Rockwell Automation Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $310.7 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $80.3 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246.0 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.68 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $246.0 Mln. vs. $269.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.11 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q1): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 - $9.10

