Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $274.00, changing hands as low as $263.73 per share. Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROK's low point in its 52 week range is $242.81 per share, with $308.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $267.86. The ROK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

