Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $398.82 in the previous session. Rockwell Automation has gained 38.5% since the start of the year compared to the 27.2% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 25.4% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 6, 2025, Rockwell Automation reported EPS of $3.34 versus consensus estimate of $2.94 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.64%.

For the current fiscal year, Rockwell Automation is expected to post earnings of $11.83 per share on $8.82 in revenues. This represents a 12.35% change in EPS on a 5.79% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.56 per share on $9.36 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.65% and 6.09%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Rockwell Automation has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Rockwell Automation has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 33.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 21.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 25.5X versus its peer group's average of 15.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Rockwell Automation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Rockwell Automation meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Rockwell Automation shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ROK Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ROK have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Mistras Group Inc (MG). MG has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Mistras Group Inc beat our consensus estimate by 76.92%, and for the current fiscal year, MG is expected to post earnings of $0.99 per share on revenue of $719.44 million.

Shares of Mistras Group Inc have gained 25.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.45X and a P/CF of 6.68X.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is in the top 23% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ROK and MG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.