Rockwell Automation Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $239.1 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $302.9 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $2.035 billion from $2.562 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $239.1 Mln. vs. $302.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.035 Bln vs. $2.562 Bln last year.

