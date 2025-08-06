Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $295 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $232 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $2.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $2.144 billion from $2.051 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $295 Mln. vs. $232 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue: $2.144 Bln vs. $2.051 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.80 - $10.20

