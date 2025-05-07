Markets
Rockwell Automation Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

May 07, 2025 — 07:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $252 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $279 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $2.001 billion from $2.126 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $252 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $2.001 Bln vs. $2.126 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.20 - $10.20 Full year revenue guidance: $8.1 Bln

RTTNews
