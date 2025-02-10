Rockwell Automation Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $184.00 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $215.00 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.00 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $1.881 billion from $2.052 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $184.00 Mln. vs. $215.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.881 Bln vs. $2.052 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 - $9.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.