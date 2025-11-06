Rockwell Automation Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $138 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $377 million or $3.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $2.316 billion from $2.035 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

