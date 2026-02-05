Markets
ROK

Rockwell Automation Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

February 05, 2026 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $305 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $2.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $2.105 billion from $1.881 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $305 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.69 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $2.105 Bln vs. $1.881 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.40 To $ 12.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.8 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.