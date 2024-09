(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), Thursday announced that the company has authorized to expand the share repurchase program by $1 billion, in addition to the previously approved $1 billion.

Of the previous share buyback program, approximately $353 million was remaining as of Sept. 5, the company added.

