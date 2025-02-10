ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Earnings Results: $ROK Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION ($ROK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, beating estimates of $1.59 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,881,000,000, missing estimates of $1,900,297,385 by $-19,297,385.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ROK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Insider Trading Activity

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION insiders have traded $ROK stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 99 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE D. MORET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,292 shares for an estimated $9,342,026 .

. CHRISTIAN E ROTHE (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 7,273 shares for an estimated $2,000,903 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEUS DE A G VIERA BULHO (SVP Software and Control) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,122 shares for an estimated $935,657 .

. JAMES P KEANE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $592,000 .

. CYRIL PERDUCAT (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,461 shares for an estimated $437,266 .

. REBECCA W HOUSE (SVP, CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,151 shares for an estimated $342,689 .

. SCOTT GENEREUX (Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,048 shares for an estimated $312,396 .

. ISAAC WOODS (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,018 shares for an estimated $282,503 .

. VEENA M LAKKUNDI (SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 988 shares for an estimated $276,410 .

. TESSA M. MYERS (SVP, Intelligent Devices) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 546 shares for an estimated $162,314 .

. JOHN M MILLER (VP and Chief IP Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 519 shares for an estimated $148,153 .

. CHRISTOPHER NARDECCHIA (SVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 346 shares for an estimated $103,065 .

. MATTHEW W. FORDENWALT (SVP Lifecycle Services) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $87,582 .

. ROBERT L. BUTTERMORE (SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 254 shares for an estimated $75,419 .

. TERRY L. RIESTERER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116 shares for an estimated $34,535.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 493 institutional investors add shares of ROCKWELL AUTOMATION stock to their portfolio, and 541 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Government Contracts

We have seen $3,940,055 of award payments to $ROK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.