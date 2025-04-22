ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Earnings Preview: Recent $ROK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION ($ROK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,980,623,453 and earnings of $2.11 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ROK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Insider Trading Activity
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION insiders have traded $ROK stock on the open market 110 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 108 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BLAKE D. MORET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,292 shares for an estimated $9,342,026.
- CHRISTIAN E ROTHE (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 7,273 shares for an estimated $2,000,903 and 0 sales.
- MATHEUS DE A G VIERA BULHO (SVP Software and Control) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,415 shares for an estimated $1,011,157.
- SCOTT GENEREUX (Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,798 shares for an estimated $814,254.
- JAMES P KEANE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $592,000.
- ISAAC WOODS (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,894 shares for an estimated $531,313.
- TESSA M. MYERS (SVP, Intelligent Devices) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,777 shares for an estimated $513,679.
- CYRIL PERDUCAT (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,461 shares for an estimated $437,266.
- REBECCA W HOUSE (SVP, CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,151 shares for an estimated $342,689.
- TERRY L. RIESTERER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 966 shares for an estimated $289,714.
- VEENA M LAKKUNDI (SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 988 shares for an estimated $276,410.
- JOHN M MILLER (VP and Chief IP Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 771 shares for an estimated $220,082.
- ROBERT L. BUTTERMORE (SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 456 shares for an estimated $135,242.
- CHRISTOPHER NARDECCHIA (SVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 346 shares for an estimated $103,065.
- MATTHEW W. FORDENWALT (SVP Lifecycle Services) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $87,582.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 518 institutional investors add shares of ROCKWELL AUTOMATION stock to their portfolio, and 508 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACCREDITED INVESTORS INC. removed 1,184,536 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,528,543
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 756,125 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,092,963
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 674,698 shares (+85513.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,821,941
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 651,116 shares (+102.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,082,441
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 432,934 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,728,207
- AMUNDI added 430,498 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,032,023
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 427,979 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,312,118
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Government Contracts
We have seen $5,233,858 of award payments to $ROK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 175' WLM COAST GUARD MACHINERY CONTROL SYSTEM COMPONENTS TO BE INSTALLED ON CGC IDA LEWIS.: $1,026,600
- NC3 COMPRESSED AIR MATERIALS: $965,073
- VACUUM COLLECTION HOLDING TANK ENCLOSURE (VCHT): $615,472
- HHD CONTROLLERS: $373,203
- STEERING ENCLOSURE REV K: $303,539
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $50,000 on 02/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROK forecast page.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 01/08/2025
- Ken Newman from KeyBanc set a target price of $345.0 on 12/09/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.