Rockwell Automation Buys Oylo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain. Oylo is completely focused on protecting critical processes and automated Industrial Control Systems. It will be reported as part of the company's Lifecycle Services operating segment.

"We are dedicated to the success of our customers in their Connected Enterprise journey, and the deep domain expertise that Oylo brings to Rockwell Automation will further accelerate our ability to provide this expertise globally," said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services at Rockwell Automation.

