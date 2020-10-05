Rockwell Automation Buys Oylo, Expands Cybersecurity Offerings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK has acquired industrial cybersecurity services provider company — Oylo — in a bid to boost its cybersecurity offerings. Based in Barcelona, Spain, Oylo offers a wide range of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity services and solutions, including turnkey implementations, assessments, managed services as well as incident response.



The latest buyout supports Rockwell Automation’s commitment to providing best-in-class cybersecurity services and solutions, which is one of the company’s fastest-growing businesses. Further, Oylo’s expertise in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity supplements Rockwell Automation’s know-how in information technology (IT) cybersecurity.



The acquisition will aid Rockwell Automation to further enhance its global delivery capability in the rapidly-emerging IT/OT cybersecurity market while expanding the cybersecurity offerings to the industrial market. Oylo will be part of Rockwell’s Lifecycle Services operating segment.



Rockwell Automation’s acquisition strategy continues to stoke growth. This January, the company acquired Avnet Data Security in an effort to expand its IT/OT cyber and network expertise globally. In April, the company completed the buyouts of ASEM, a leading provider of digital automation technologies as well as Kalypso, a privately-held U.S.-based software delivery and consulting firm specializing in the digital transformation of industrial companies with a strong client base in life sciences, consumer products and industrial high-tech.



Last October, the company acquired MESTECH Services, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Systems/Manufacturing Operations Management, digital solutions consulting and systems integration services. The acquisition has boosted the company’s capabilities to profitably grow its Information Solutions and Connected Services globally and strengthen the ability to help customers execute digital transformation initiatives.



Moreover, Rockwell Automation will benefit from its focus on broadening the portfolio of hardware and software products, solutions and services. Further, significant investments to globalize manufacturing, product development and customer-facing resources will drive growth. The company is likely to witness above-market growth through a combination of share gains in core platforms, double-digit growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, as well as contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments.



The company has also raised the fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the band of $7.40-$7.60 from its prior estimate of $6.90-$7.70. The guidance reflects gradual recovery of business with no increase in the coronavirus pandemic-induced facility closures and supply-chain disruptions. Moreover, the company has been taking preemptive actions to align its cost structure with the current uncertain environment. It is cutting down discretionary spending across the organization and introducing other temporary cost actions. These actions are expected to generate $150 million of savings in fiscal 2020. Apart from this, the company’s focus on productivity and initiatives to mitigate the impact of tariffs will likely fuel growth.

