Rockwell Automation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ROK

In trading on Friday, shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.92, changing hands as high as $165.76 per share. Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROK's low point in its 52 week range is $141.46 per share, with $191.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.96.

