Rockwell Automation Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Up 4.7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of $12.72 to $13.02 per share and adjusted earnings of $13.00 to $13.30 per share on net sales and organic sales growth of 7.5 to 9.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $11.88 to $12.48 per share and adjusted earnings of $12.50 to $13.10 per share on net sales and organic sales growth of 5 to 9 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ROK is trading on the NYSE at $458.00, down $22.49 or 4.68 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.