Rockwell Automation Appoints Rothe As SVP, CFO

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced the appointment of Christian Rothe as the senior vice president and chief financial officer on Wednesday.

Rothe will assume his new role on Aug. 19, taking over from Nick Gangestad, who revealed his intention to retire on May 7.

Rothe brings extensive experience in executive leadership, finance, strategic planning, operations, and corporate development.

Presently, he serves as the President of the Global Industrial Division at Graco Inc., an industrial company that focuses on creating and producing fluid-handling systems and products.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $291.00, down 1.14%.

