(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), an industrial automation and digital transformation firm, said on Thursday that it has appointed Brian Hovey as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Hovey, with over 25 years of leadership experience, most recently worked as Vice President, Sales Excellence, Safety and Productivity Solutions at Honeywell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.